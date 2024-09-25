Absentee ballots will start being mailed out this week in Michigan; how to get one

(WXYZ) — The election is just over a month away, and absentee ballots will start being mailed out to voters who requested one this week.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State's Office, ballots will be mailed starting Sept. 26. They should begin arriving in mailboxes for voters in the days after Sept. 26.

Anyone in Michigan is eligible to vote absentee.

Here's more about how you can request an absentee ballot. You can even apply online.

REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT HERE

You cannot request an absentee ballot until 75 days before an election.

You can request an absentee ballot by mail up until 5 p.m. the Friday before the election, and you can request an absentee voter ballot in person at your local clerk's office up to 4 p.m. on the day before the election. That ballot must be completed at the clerk's office.

If you’re registering to vote or updating your address by appearing at your clerk’s office on Election Day, you can request an absent voter ballot at the same time you register. If you request your AV ballot the day before the election or on Election Day, you must vote the ballot in the clerk's office.

It's encouraged that you fill out your absentee ballot early and then return it by mail, in-person at the clerk's office, or at a ballot drop box, which you can find here.