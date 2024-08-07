Carl Marlinga wins Democratic primary for Michigan’s 10th Congressional District, DDHQ projects

(WXYZ) — Former Macomb County Judge and Prosecutor Carl Marlinga has won the Democratic primary for Michigan’s 10th Congressional District, DDHQ projects.

The win sets up a rematch of the 2022 election in the 10th District as Marlinga will face off against incumbent Rep. John James. Marlinga beat out three other candidates to win the primary.

Michigan’s 10th District includes a large portion of Macomb County and some parts of Oakland County, including Rochester and Rochester Hills.

The 2022 race between Marlinga and James was extremely close, with James beating Marlinga by just 1,600 votes.

During his career, Marlinga told us in 2022 that he set up special units for sexual assault victims, elder abuse and established a mental health court. He has also done work with the Innocence Project.

"I've been proud of my work as a judge. I've been very proud of my work as a prosecutor and been very proud of my work as a defense attorney. The whole goal being to maximize justice in the system," he said to us in 2022.