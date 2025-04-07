Congressman John James announces run for Governor

(WXYZ) — Another candidate has entered the 2026 Michigan Governor's Race. Congressman John James announced his candidacy in a social media post Monday.

A Republican, James currently represents Michigan's 10th Congressional District, where he is in his second term.

Earlier Monday, Democrat Christiana Hines announced she was getting into the race to challenge James for the seat, which covers southern Macomb County and part of Oakland County.

At this point, no other Republican has declared for the race.