Early voting begins Saturday in Michigan for General Election; here's what to know

(WXYZ) — Early voting will begin across the state of Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 26 for the Nov. 5 General Election.

Under Proposal 2 passed in 2022, communities in Michigan must have at least nine days of consecutive in-person voting for the election, but communities may add more days. That means the latest early voting can start in the state is Saturday, Oct. 26. It will last through the Sunday before Election Day, Nov. 3.

Early voting has already started in three Michigan cities and townships – Detroit, East Lansing and Canton Township.

Under the change, voters can cast a ballot before Election Day in an experience similar to voting on Election Day. Voters are issued ballots and then can insert their ballot directly into a tabulator at an early voting site.

Anyone registered in Michigan to vote has the right to vote early, in person at an early voting site.

Voters can look up their assigned early voting site or sites up to 60 days before the election on the state's voter information website.

Hours vary by location, but early voting must be offered for at least nine consecutive days, beginning on the second Saturday before the election and ending on the Sunday before the election, for eight hours a day.

That means it will run Oct. 26 through Nov. 3

How are ballots organized and retained?

The Michigan Department of State breaks down information about how early voting ballots are organized after they are submitted.

According to the state, on Election Day, ballots at a polling place are stored by precincts, and though many early voting sites can have several precincts, tabulators at early voting sites are programmed to count ballots from different precincts and to record the results by each individual percent.

"All ballots submitted in Michigan, whether at an early voting site, a polling place, or by absentee voting, are retained and available for review during the post-election canvass, recount, and audit processes," the state said.