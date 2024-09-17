LIVE AT 7: Former President Donald Trump to hold Flint town hall

Watch Now
Former President Donald Trump is returning to Michigan for a political event as the countdown to the General Election continues.
(WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Michigan for a political event as the countdown to the General Election continues.

Trump will appear at what is being billed as a town hall in Flint on Tuesday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m. The campaign says he will be joined by Arkansas Governor and former Trump White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders who will moderate.

The event is being held at the Dort Financial Center on Lapeer Rd. Doors opened at 3:00 p.m. The campaign says Trump will deliver remarks at 7:00 p.m.

