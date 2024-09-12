Watch Now
Former President Donald Trump to hold Flint town hall Tuesday, September 17

John Raoux/AP
File - Former President Donald Trump, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
(WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump will return to Michigan next week for a political event as the countdown to the General Election continues.

Trump will appear at what is being billed as a town hall in Flint on Tuesday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m. The campaign says he will be joined by Arkansas Governor and former Trump White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders who will moderate.

The event will be held at the Dort Financial Center on Lapeer Rd. Doors will open at 3:00 p.m. The campaign says Trump will deliver remarks at 7:00 p.m.

You can register for general admission tickets on the Donald Trump campaign website.

