Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib endorses Donald Trump in 2024 presidential election

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — In a post on social media, Hamtramck's mayor has endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

In the below post, Amer Ghalib said:

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Let me be clear, so our expectations are realistic.



President Trump and I may not agree on everything, but I know he is a man of principles.



Though it’s looking good, he may or may not win the election and be the 47th president of the United States, but I believe he is the right choice for this critical time. I’ll not regret my decision no matter what the outcome would be, and I’m ready to face the consequences.



For this, and for many other reasons, I announce my support and endorsement for the former, and hopefully, the next president of the United States, Donald Trump.



Now, let the Caravan begin its journey. This is just the starting point.



Amer Ghalib

Hamtramck City Mayor.





Ghalib met with Trump when he was in Michigan for a campaign event in Flint.