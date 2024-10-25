Harris and Walz to hold joint campaign event in Ann Arbor on Monday

(WXYZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will hold their first joint campaign event since late August in Ann Arbor as the 2024 race for the White House enters the final stretch.

ABC News has confirmed Harris and Walz will be in Ann Arbor for an event on Monday. The time and location for the event have not yet been released. ABC News also says they will be joined by musical artist Maggie Rogers.

Harris is currently scheduled to be in Michigan on Saturday for an event with Michelle Obama in Kalamazoo. The visits come as both campaigns are making multiple trips to Michigan per week.

Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance was in Waterford for a campaign stop on Thursday. Former President Trump is due in Michigan tonight and will hold a rally in Novi on Saturday.