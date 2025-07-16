Here are the cities & townships with races in the August 2025 primary

The 2025 August primary election is approaching and municipalities across metro Detroit have several races on the ballot.

Here are the cities and townships with races for the Aug. 5 primary.

Lenawee County



Addison Community Schools

Livingston County



Byron Area Schools

Unadilla Township

Macomb County



Armada Area Schools

Clinton Township F

itzgerald Public Schools

New Baltimore City

Ray Township

Sterling Heights City

Monroe County



2nd District

Milan City

Oakland County



Northville Public Schools

Novi City

Oakland Charter Township

Pontiac City

Southfield City

St. Clair County



Armada Area Schools

Marysville Public Schools

Washtenaw County



Ann Arbor City

Dexter City

Milan City

Northville Public Schools

Ypsilanti Township

Wayne County

