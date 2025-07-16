Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

Here are the cities & townships with races in the August 2025 primary

Voting booths
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Piper Blackburn/AP
(AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Voting booths
Posted

The 2025 August primary election is approaching and municipalities across metro Detroit have several races on the ballot.

Related: Get everything you need to know about the 2025 election here

Here are the cities and townships with races for the Aug. 5 primary.

Related: Which Detroit mayoral candidate most aligns with your priorities? Take this quiz and find out

Lenawee County

  • Addison Community Schools

Livingston County

  • Byron Area Schools
  • Unadilla Township

Macomb County

  • Armada Area Schools
  • Clinton Township F
  • itzgerald Public Schools
  • New Baltimore City
  • Ray Township
  • Sterling Heights City

Monroe County

  • 2nd District
  • Milan City

Oakland County

  • Northville Public Schools
  • Novi City
  • Oakland Charter Township
  • Pontiac City
  • Southfield City

St. Clair County

  • Armada Area Schools
  • Marysville Public Schools

Washtenaw County

  • Ann Arbor City
  • Dexter City
  • Milan City
  • Northville Public Schools
  • Ypsilanti Township

Wayne County

  • Dearborn Heights City
  • Detroit City
  • Detroit City - District 2
  • Detroit City - District 5
  • Detroit City - District 7
  • Hamtramck City
  • Livonia City
  • Northville Public Schools
  • Plymouth City
  • Romulus Community Schools
  • Taylor City
  • Westland City
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 7 News Detroit This Morning!