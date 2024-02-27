Here's how many people voted 'uncommitted' in past Michigan presidential primaries

The 2024 presidential primary in Michigan is underway with polls closing at 8 p.m., and many are waiting to see how many "uncommitted" votes will be cast on the Democratic ballot.

It comes amid a push from many activists throughout the state to vote uncommitted on the Democratic ballot as a protest to President Joe Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas War.

Watch: Michigan activists urge voters to chose "uncommitted" on the primary ballot to protest President Biden's approach to the war in Gaza:

Michigan activists urges Dems to vote against Pres. Biden in primary

According to the Michigan Secretary of State's Office, an uncommitted vote "implies that they are exercising a ‘party vote’ but are not committed to any of the candidates listed on the ballot. The uncommitted vote position does not rotate like other candidate names and remains in the position above the write-in line."

Watch: How long until presidential candidates clinch the nomination:

How long until presidential candidates clinch the nomination?

The main group behind the push to vote uncommitted has been Listen To Michigan. The group posted a video from Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Tuesday.

"I was proud today to walk in, pull a Democratic ballot, and vote uncommitted. We must protect our democracy," she said in the video.

We went back and looked at Michigan Secretary of State data to see how many uncommitted votes have been cast for each party in the past presidential primary elections.

For Democrats, the numbers were:



For Republicans, the numbers were:

In 2008, there were 238,168 uncommitted votes cast, but that's due to controversy surrounding Michigan's plan that moved the primary up to Jan. 15, defying Democratic National Committee rules.

In October 2008, four candidates, including Barack Obama, requested their names be removed from the ballot, meeting the deadline to withdraw their name from the ballot.

Because of that, Hillary Clinton had a majority of votes in the primary with 328,309. A 2008 CNN story reported the Black people in the state and young people chose the uncommitted route.