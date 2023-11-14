Judge denies request to keep Trump off Michigan primary ballot

A Michigan judge has denied a request to keep former President Donald Trump off the Michigan 2024 presidential primary ballot.

In a ruling that came down Tuesday, Judge James Redford said that the request is a "political question" and not a question to be decided by the courts.

Activists had filed a lawsuit against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in an attempt to force her to keep Trump off the ballot and decide whether he is constitutionally qualified to be on there.

They argued that Trump was disqualified from serving under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment which said no one can serve as president if they "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

However, the judge said there is no decision on the general election yet.

"The question of whether Donald J. Trump is qualified or disqualified from appearing on the 2024 general election ballot in Michigan is not ripe for adjudication at this time," the judge ruled.

On Monday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released the names of the 10 candidates who would appear on the primary ballot. The primary is set for Tuesday, Feb. 27.

They are:

Republican Party

Doug Burgum

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

Donald Trump

Democratic Party

Joe Biden

Dean Phillips

Marianne Williamson

Meanwhile, candidates have until Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. to inform the Michigan Bureau of Elections if they wish to withdraw from the race or assign themselves to a different party.

Candidates not listed above have until Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. to file a nominating petition.