Metro Detroit nonprofit providing free rides to the polls for senior citizens and people with disabilities

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit nonprofit Warriors on Wheels is offering senior citizens and people with disabilities a free ride to the polls and back.

“It is very important for everyone to have their voice, be able to speak and have their opinions made and known," Carrie Bradley said.

As someone who is blind, Bradley said this type of service is vital for her vote.

“I cannot drive and sometimes, other services cannot be counted on and you cannot get services the same day," Bradley said.

Her daughter Brandi Bradley echoed the importance of what WOW is doing.

“This needs to be done every year to make sure the disabled people and the voters that want to vote that aren’t able to get to the polls on their own is not forgotten because sometimes they are,” Brandi Bradley said.

Brandi Bradley said she is disabled herself and she took advantage of a free ride on Sunday, the last day of early voting.

“It really works and they waited and I got back home safely and I was happy to vote,” Brandi Bradley said.

The founder of WOW, Lisa Franklin, helped to coordinate all of these rides.

“Myself, as a person with disabilities, I have seen and I understand the issues that there are with not being able to have transportation and get to go where you want to go and do what you need to do day to day," Franklin said.

She said this is the first year they are providing transportation to the polls to people with disabilities and senior citizens.

All you have to do is call the number 313-552-2916 and set up a time for pick-up.

“A lot of people think that people with disabilities should vote early, should get an absentee ballot, but no, a lot of people with disabilities want to vote on Election Day," Franklin said. “You have Uber and Lyft and taxi companies that don’t have accessible vehicles.”

Franklin said they have four accessible vehicles that will be helping people in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park.

She said she just wants people to know their vote counts.

“I don’t care if you have a disability, what type of disability, if you’re a senior, your vote is important, and so, this service is here to provide you the transportation to get to where you need to go to cast your vote," Franklin said.

For more information on how to save your seat, click here.