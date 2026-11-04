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Michigan Democrats will have a trifecta in Lansing after re-gaining control of House

Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat who is currently Michigan's secretary of state, spoke on Wednesday morning after several outlets projected that she would win the governor's race over Republican John James.
Jocelyn Benson speaks after several outlets project she will be Michigan's next governor
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Michigan Democrats will have a trifecta in Lansing after winning the governor's race, re-gaining control of the state house and adding seats in the state senate.

According to projections by the Associated Press, Democrats have already flipped five seats in the state house and three in the U.S. Senate.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, they have 60 seats in the house with five races yet to be called, and 22 in the senate with two races yet to be called.

Jocelyn Benson was also elected to the governor's office, alongside State Sen. Winnie Brinks as lieutenant governor, Eli Savit for attorney general and Garlin Gilchrist for secretary of state.

“Our Democratic trifecta is going to go to Lansing and pass a voting rights act for the state of Michigan to ensure that every citizen in this state is protected at the ballot box in every election,” Benson said early Wednesday morning after winning the race.

Watch below: Jocelyn Benson speaks after winning Michigan gubernatorial race

Jocelyn Benson speaks after several outlets project she will be Michigan's next governor

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