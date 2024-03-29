MIGOP: Trump to visit Grand Rapids next week

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a visit to West Michigan next week.

Michigan Republican Party Chair Pete Hoekstra announced Trump will deliver remarks at DeVos Place on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Hoekstra notes Trump's visit comes days after an illegal immigrant was charged for the murder of a Grand Rapids woman on US-131.

He released the following statement:

“West Michigan Suburban families are now facing the fact that the worst issues of the Southern Border have now made their way into our backyard. This is now the second murder by an illegal immigrant in the last year in Kent County. One is a tragedy, two is a trend.



"West Michigan is not going to accept illegal immigrants making us feel unsafe in our community. President Trump deported this man back in 2020 and somehow he got back into the country. It’s unacceptable.



"President Trump has promised to secure our border, and focus on making our communities safe again and he will deliver.



"I look forward to welcoming President Trump to West Michigan.”

The Michigan Democratic Party released the following statement about Trump's visit: