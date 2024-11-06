Republican Tom Barrett flips Michigan's 7th House district

DETROIT (AP) — Between redistricting and incumbents forgoing reelection, four congressional seats in Michigan were key targets as the parties vied for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Republicans sought to flip two open congressional seats in central Michigan as the GOP tries to broaden its majority. Both were redrawn in 2021, yielding Democratic victories in the midterm elections. Now this year's races have been true tossups, some of the most competitive in the country, with millions of dollars poured into the campaigns.

Incumbents easily won Michigan’s other congressional races. They include Republicans Jack Bergman, John Moolenaar, Bill Huizenga, Tim Walberg and Lisa McClain; and Democrats Debbie Dingell, Haley Stevens, Rashida Tlaib and Shri Thanedar.

8th Congressional District

After longtime Democrat Dan Kildee announced he would not seek reelection in Michigan's 8th District, Republicans saw the first opportunity in decades to flip the seat red. Kildee had served since 2012 when he succeeded his uncle Dale Kildee, who represented the area including the cities of Flint and Saginaw in Congress for 36 years.

For Republicans, former news anchor and Trump administration immigration official Paul Junge is making his third bid for Congress after losing to the younger Kildee in 2022 by about 10 points.

The race is too early to call.

Junge appealed to voters over economic and immigration concerns. He also attacked Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet over national security and sought to tie her to a Chinese-based battery manufacturing company looking to build in Michigan that has been a target for Republicans.

McDonald Rivet, a freshman state senator, painted Junge as a Californian outsider and cast herself as a middle class pragmatist. She focused her messaging on preserving reproductive rights and like her opponent, the economy.

7th Congressional District

Republican Tom Barrett won his bid for Michigan’s 7th congressional district, flipping the open seat in central Michigan away from Democrats. Barrett prevailed against Democrat Curtis Hertel Jr. in a competitive race for the seat that includes the state capital of Lansing.

Barrett is a former state representative and senator. He previously ran for the same seat in the 2022 midterms but lost to Democrat Elissa Slotkin, who vacated the seat to run for U.S. Senate.

Hertel is a former state senator who more recently served as Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s legislative director.

Their race was expected to be one of the closest in the country. Both candidates criticized the other over national issues such as reproductive rights and national security. Barrett tried to appeal to crossover voters with messaging on inflation, the economy and security at the southern border.

Hertel conceded to Barrett in a statement at 3 a.m. by wishing the Republican well and thanking his own supporters.

“To every single volunteer, supporter, and member of Team Hertel who helped our campaign—from building yard signs, to donating a few bucks, to knocking doors and making calls—I will forever be grateful, and I am sorry this election did not turn out differently," the statement said.

3rd Congressional District

Democratic freshman U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten has secured her second term representing Michigan in Congress.

In 2022, Scholten became the first Democrat to represent the city of Grand Rapids in the U.S. House since the 1970s after the district was redrawn.

“I set out to build a new political home in West Michigan, and with this decisive victory, we’ve proven that what we made is built to last,” Scholten said in a statement posted to X.

However, the district in western Michigan is still seen as a Republican stronghold, especially in the populous Kent County. The Republicans targeted the county with multiple visits as former President Donald Trump campaigned to return to the White House.

The county went for Trump in 2016 and President Joe Biden in 2020.

10th Congressional District

Voters in Michigan's 10th congressional district — which includes the all-important suburbs of Macomb County north of Detroit — will decide a rematch between Republican incumbent Rep. John James and Democrat Carl Marlinga.

Marlinga lost by just 1,600 votes in 2022, and the district is now seen as competitive, drawing money and attention from Democratic national groups.

The race is too early to call.