Submit your questions to the WXYZ U.S. Senate debate between Rogers, Slotkin on Oct. 14

WXYZ-TV will host a Michigan U.S. Senate debate between former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R) and U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) in October.

The live televised commercial-free debate is set for Monday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. at our Southfield studios.

The debate will be moderated by Editorial Director Chuck Stokes, 7 News Detroit Anchor Carolyn Clifford and 7 News Detroit Anchor Alicia Smith.

The debate will broadcast on Channel 7 and stream on WXYZ.com and all of your favorite streaming devices.

“We are honored to host the political engagement forum just three weeks before Michiganders cast their vote. The debate will provide Michigan voters from across the state an opportunity to hear directly from both candidates who will answer questions on where they stand on important issues,” said Mike Murri, vice president and general manager of WXYZ and WMYD.

You can submit questions for the debate below. We may use the question on-air and online.



Slotkin, 48, is currently the U.S. Representative for Michigan’s 7th District, which includes all of Ingham, Livingston, Shiawassee and Clinton counties, plus areas of Eaton, Genesee and Oakland counties.

She was first elected to the U.S. House in 2018 and took her seat in 2019, flipping the normally Republican district for the first time since 2001.

Slotkin has been endorsed by Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

VIDEO: Elissa Slotkin speaks to supporters after projected U.S. Senate primary win

Elissa Slotkin speaks to supporters after projected U.S. Senate primary win

She said her Senate campaign has focused on protecting people’s rights and democracy, keeping communities safe, building things in America and defending the middle class.

Rogers, 61, served as a congressman for Michigan’s 8th District from 2001 to 2015, and also worked as an FBI agent and was a Michigan State senator.

VIDEO: Mike Rogers speaks to supporters after projected U.S. Senate primary win

Mike Rogers speaks to supporters after projected U.S. Senate primary win

Rogers’ campaign website shows his campaign priorities focusing on the economy, China, the southern border, crime and more.

He has been endorsed by prominent Republicans including former President Donald Trump.

The Senate seat became open after Stabenow announced last year she would not seek reelection. Stabenow was Michigan’s first female U.S. senator and was officially sworn in in 2001.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.