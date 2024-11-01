The fight for Michigan's labor vote: Governor Tim Walz speaks to union workers in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Governor Tim Walz traveled the state of Michigan Friday making campaign stops in Lansing, Traverse City, and Taylor.

In Taylor, Walz spoke directly to a room of union members, citing his own past as a union worker.

Walz campaigns in Detroit 4 days before Election Day

"I’m not poor, but I lived on a teacher's salary," said Walz. "Thank God I had a union that helped me."

Walz started his remarks speaking about the opposing party's recent comments; "Donald Trump was caught on tape chatting with Elon Musk, as they were laughing about, if a group of folks go on strike, just fire them."

He went on to say that a vote for him and Vice President Harris will boost the economy, as well as bring support for union rights, women's rights, and pensions.

"During the time Donald Trump was president we lost 2.7 million jobs, 280,000 in Michigan alone, 9,000 in the auto industry when six plants closed," said Walz.

Union members in attendance told 7 News Detroit that they felt Walz's comments hit the nail on the head as far as what they were looking to hear.

Union member Jessica Smith said; "He talks to us like he’s our neighbor, like he understands us, and I feel like him coming from a middle-class lifestyle, he can relate to what our struggles are."

"It’s proven that union wages lift all wages all around, so to have someone up there that understands that, that’s wonderful," said union member Andy Kozicki.

Union member Steve Rinaldi noted, "Definitely the pension part was big because a lot of people that we have come across and talked to really really rely on pensions."

Union member William Pitts said he was encouraged to hear about women's rights, "The empowerment of women, he let you know how critical it was, this election it’s very important for our future."

Team Trump sent out this statement in response to Walz's visit:

Tim Walz and Democrats’ closing pitch is that Americans who don’t want another four years of inflation, unlimited illegal immigration, and wars abroad under Kamala Harris are garbage, and the women are stupid. That’s why Michiganders are going to kick both Walz and Kamala to the curb on November 5 when they re-elect President Donald J. Trump. Team Trump Michigan Communications Director Victoria LaCivita

Walz closed his remarks Friday saying that he knows voters are tired, but their energy is needed in these final hours leading up to election day.

"One or two votes in the precinct of Michigan could win this thing for all of us," said Walz.

