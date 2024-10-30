Watch Now
Tim Walz announces Friday Michigan swing as part of Early Vote Blitz

(WXYZ) — Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will return to Michigan and metro Detroit Friday as part of what the Harris-Walz campaign is calling an Early Vote Blitz.

Walz will appear in Detroit, Flint, and Traverse City as part of the trip.

According to the campaign, Walz will arrive in Detroit on Thursday evening, before holding a 12:45 p.m. event in Detroit. The exact location has not yet been announced. He will then hold events in Flint at 3:30 p.m. and Traverse City at 7:25 p.m.

Details on all three events are expected to be released in the near future.

Walz's swing through Michigan follows a joint rally with Vice President Harris in Ann Arbor on Friday.

On the Republican side, Vice Presidential Nominee Senator JD Vance appeared in Michigan today for rallies in Saginaw and Holland.

