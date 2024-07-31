Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Detroit next week with future running mate

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, will be in Michigan next week.

Sources confirm to 7 News Detroit that Harris and her future running mate will be visiting Detroit as part of a tour where they will crisscross the country together.

Harris was in West Michigan on July 17, shortly before President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

Many people have been linked as potential VP candidates for Harris, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and a new report from Axios said that Sen. Gary Peters, from Michigan, is a dark horse candidate.

WATCH BELOW: With a rally in Georgia, Harris puts new focus on a battleground state