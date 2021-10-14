Bannon defies Jan. 6 panel's subpoena, risks contempt charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection could soon recommend criminal contempt charges against former White House aide Steve Bannon as he defies the panel’s subpoena for documents and testimony.

The committee had scheduled a deposition for Bannon on Thursday, but his lawyer has said he won’t appear after Trump directed him not to.

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, chairman of the Jan. 6 committee, said in a statement Thursday that the committee will not tolerate defiance of its subpoenas, so they “must move forward with proceedings to refer Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt.”

“I’ve notified the Select Committee that we will convene for a business meeting Tuesday evening to vote on adopting a contempt report,” added Thompson.

Former Trump Defense Department official Kashyap Patel was also scheduled for a deposition Thursday but also will not appear, according to two people familiar with the plans who spoke with The Associated Press anonymously. Patel is still engaging with the committee, the people said.

“The Select Committee will use every tool at its disposal to get the information it seeks, and witnesses who try to stonewall the Select Committee will not succeed,” wrote Thompson in his statement. “All witnesses are required to provide the information they possess so the Committee can get to the facts. We’re grateful to the many individuals who are voluntarily participating and to witnesses who are complying with subpoenas, including several who met the deadline to begin producing materials to the Select Committee. We’re moving ahead quickly to get answers for the American people about what happened on January 6th and help secure the future of American democracy.”