Biden promises to levy more 'severe' sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine

In a statement released early Thursday morning by the White House, President Joe Biden says he "condemns" Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" invasion of Ukraine and promised to impose "severe sanctions."

The statement also noted that Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation."

In his statement, Biden also noted that he would soon meet with the leaders of G7 nations and other allies to discuss levying further sanctions on Russia.

"We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," his statement concluded.

Earlier this week, Biden levied initial economic sanctions on Russia as the country moved troops into separatist-held Ukrainian territory. Those sanctions impacted financial activity connected to Russia's sovereign debt, as well as sanctions on Russian elites and their family members.

NATO allies have also imposed their own economic sanctions. Germany has taken steps to cancel a lucrative pipeline project, the Nord Stream 2, which would have provided gas from Russia into Germany and the rest of Western Europe.