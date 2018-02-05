Disturbing video displaying illegal acts circulating on social media

*Child Pornography Video Alert* Facebook users are receiving a disturbing video displaying illegal acts. Law Enforcement is aware. DO NOT share the video, report it to Facebook immediately, then delete it. https://t.co/MFIunjMfARpic.twitter.com/9UZfaxZ1pp
Investigators are asking people to stop sharing the video or screenshots of the video on social media — and this includes sharing it with police departments and media outlets on Facebook.
Sharing this video is a crime.
If you do come across the video you are asked to report the video to the social media platform to where it was received and contact your local law enforcement. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children asks you submit tips about the images or videos via their secure cybertip line. Click here to submit a tip.
