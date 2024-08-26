Watch Now
Former President Trump set to speak National Guard conference at Huntington Place later today

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump will be in Detroit today to address the National Guard Association of the United States’ 146th General Conference & Exhibition.

This visit, announced last week, is the second time that Trump has been in Michigan in the past few weeks, with the former President campaigning in Howell just over a week ago. He is set to start speaking at Huntington Place at 2 p.m.

7 News Detroit will be covering this address, and will be live streaming it on our website and our Facebook. Check back on this article later today for more information, and for a link to our stream.

