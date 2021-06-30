House votes to create select committee to investigate Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol Building

WASHINGTON - The House of Representatives has voted to create a new select committee to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building.

The vote fell mostly along party lines, as was expected, with the final vote tally at 222-190. Just two Republicans joined with Democrats to support the formation of the panel, they were Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

The House's resolution setting up the committee allow House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to appoint eight members to the commission and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to select five members "in consultation" with Pelosi.

The committee will have subpoena power and will not be given a strict deadline.

Republicans accused Democrats of creating the committee as a partisan panel to attack former President Donald Trump.

Democrats have said this was their only option after there were not enough Republicans who supported a bipartisan commission earlier this year.