Man admits he voted for Trump using dead mom's ballot, blames 'propaganda'

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to unlawful voting and perjury, admitting he voted for Former President Donald Trump in his dead mother’s name.

In his apology to the court, Bruce Bartman said he was isolated last year during lockdowns.

“I listened to too much propaganda and made a stupid mistake,” he told the judge, according to the Associated Press.

Bartman registered his mother to vote and obtained an absentee ballot for her, she died in 2008, prosecutors claimed, and he also registered his mother-in-law, who died in 2019, but did not receive an absentee ballot for the second woman.

Bartman was sentenced to five years’ probation, according to The Washington Post.