Rep. Slotkin introduces PFAS safety bills protecting service members

WASHINGTON — Rep. Elissa Slotkin introduced a package of bills aimed at protecting citizens and military service members from PFAS.

Slotkin’s office says the five new bills would adopt screening procedures to test military personnel for PFAS exposure, forbid the Department of Defense (DOD) from acquiring products laced with PFAS, enforce transparency during PFAS cleanup and more.

“When it comes to addressing PFAS exposure and contamination, the federal government has kicked the can down the road for way too long, and it’s left our service members and communities across Michigan shouldering the burden,” says Slotkin. “These five bills will require the Department of Defense to take meaningful steps to clean up these ‘forever chemicals’ and to provide essential support to our men and women in uniform who have been exposed. Winding down the use of PFAS and cleaning up contaminated areas has been one of my top priorities in Congress – it’s a threat to Michiganders’ way of life, and it’s time for action.”

The bills would also guarantee training for DOD’s healthcare providers on the impacts of PFAS and ensure the DOD follows strict guidelines on the safe cleanup of PFAS, according to Slotkin’s office.