UAW President Fain wants Kentucy's Beshear or Minnesota's Walz on Harris ticket

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The UAW officially endorsed Kamala Harris on Wednesday, and UAW President Shawn Fain hopes she'll select either Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear or Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

"Is there anyone out there that you're pushing for who you think should be Kamala's running mate this election?" 7 News Detroit Reporter Brett Kast asked Fain.

“Personally for me, I love Andy Beshear. The man stood with us every step of the way. He’s won in a state that's red twice now as a Democrat, in Mitch McConnell's home state. Also, Tim Walz has been a great labor guy," Fain said during an interview with WXYZ on Wednesday. “When we look at it as a group, we’ve analyzed all these candidates, we feel like Beshear and Walz are by far the top two that represent labor’s interest and will stand up for working-class people. I’m a huge fan of Andy Beshear personally.”