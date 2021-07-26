White House celebrates 31st anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will hold an event at the White House on Monday to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Biden, Harris and the second gentleman will host the celebration in the White House Rose Garden at 11 a.m. ET.

The ADA was signed into law by President George H.W. Bush on July 26, 1990. The law made it illegal to discriminate against a person because of their disability in the same way the Civil Rights Act of 1964 made it illegal for a person to discriminate against others because of their race, religion, sex or national origin.

Over the decades, the law has helped make the country more accessible for people with disabilities by making changes to local infrastructure, building codes and government policies. However, Biden said Monday that the country still has work to do.

"While we celebrate the incredible progress we've made toward meeting the full aspirations of the ADA, we must recommit to the work that remains," Biden tweeted.

Watch the ceremony here live beginning at 11 a.m. ET.