National Prevention Week: Illicit opioid use may have been significantly undercounted

(WXYZ) — It’s National Prevention Week, a time to focus on preventing substance use and promoting mental health.

New research makes this week even more important, revealing the number of people using illicit opioids may have been significantly undercounted.

As a physician and a parent, I believe it’s important to speak openly about the opioid crisis in our communities.

The published study shows that far more Americans are using illicit opioids than previously thought. Researchers found that nearly 1 in 10 adults reported using nonprescription opioids in the past year. And more than 7% said they used illicit fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin.

What’s especially concerning is where this begins. The study showed that around 40% of people began with a legitimate prescription from a doctor. Another 36% started by using someone else’s prescription. And about a quarter of users said their first experience was with an illicit opioid, drugs that are unregulated, extremely potent and often deadly.

Even more troubling, most users don’t think they’re at risk. Just 5% believed an overdose was likely. Although for fentanyl users, that number jumps to 1 in 3. The study also showed that men, Black communities and younger people are using illicit opioids more often, which shows how this crisis affects some groups more.

Despite the study showing an increase in illicit opioid use, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicates overdose deaths have declined this year.

The data reports the largest one-year drop ever recorded, with 30,000 fewer deaths than the year before. That’s real progress but unfortunately, about 80,000 people still died from overdoses, and overdoses are the leading cause of death for people ages 18 to 44.

That’s why National Prevention Week matters. It’s not just about raising awareness, taking action and saving lives. It’s also about encouraging healthy lifestyles and supporting positive mental well-being.

So what can we do?

First, educate people of all ages. These conversations should happen at home, in schools and in health care settings.

Second, please be careful with prescriptions. Ask questions, weigh risks and consider safer options when possible.

And third, we have to support people who are struggling with compassion, not judgment. Addiction is a health issue, but recovery is possible. People need access to treatment and understanding along the way.

National Prevention Week is a call to keep talking, keep listening and keep supporting each other.

