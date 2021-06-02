National Running Day: Here are the best places to run in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — National Running Day comes every year on June 2, and metro Detroit has a variety of great spots to take a run or a walk. Check out some of the best places for a run below.

Detroit RiverWalk

The Riverfront spans about four miles along the Detroit River. It features scenic views, and often, a cooling breeze off the water.

Dequindre Cut

The 2-mile Dequindre Cut is an urban path that runs from Mack Ave. to the Riverwalk. There are running and walking paths, and bike paths.

Belle Isle

You can run nearly the entire perimeter of Belle Isle in less than six miles. There is relatively no elevation gain and the loop has areas off the road to run.

Paint Creek Trail

At nearly 9 miles, the Paint Creek Trail runs through several cities and towns in Oakland County

Clinton River Trail

The Clinton River Trail partially hits the Paint Creek Trail through Rochester all the way to Sylvan Lake.

Huron-Clinton Metroparks

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks are located all around southeast Michigan and feature a variety of trails with all different lakes

Hines Drive

Located in Wayne County, Hines Drives goes for about 17 miles and can be found in several cities

Rouge Park

Located on Detroit's West Side, Rouge Park features a large loop trail that goes through the entire park.

Lakeshore Dr.

Take in the scenes along Lake St. Clair by running on Lakeshore Dr. in Grosse Pointe. You'll have beautiful homes and scenic water views.