National Soup Month

(WXYZ) - Warm up this winter with a cup of Stage Deli's Mushroom Barley Soup.

MUSHROOM BARLEY SOUP

6-8 Servings

3 qts Water (chicken or mushroom stock can be substituted)

1 + 1/4 Cups Pearl Barley

6 Dried Shitake or Porcini Mushrooms

4 TBSP Extra Virgin Olive Oil

¼ lb Butter

1 Large Onion chopped fine

1 Cup Celery chopped fine

1 Cup Carrot chopped fine

2 Cloves Garlic chopped fine

1 lb White Mushrooms, cleaned & sliced medium

Salt & Pepper

¼ Cup Parsley chopped fine

Add water and barley to large stockpot, bring to boil and reduce to simmer. Continue to simmer for approximately 2 hours or until barley has released its starch and liquid is nicely thick.

In a separate pan bring 3 cups of water to boil. Take off fire, add dried mushrooms and allow to rest for 20 minutes. Strain liquid through coffee filter. Reserve liquid for later. Chop mushrooms fine.

While barley is simmering, add butter and 2 TBSP of olive oil to medium hot sauté pan. When melted and combined, add onions, carrots & celery and sauté until soft and just beginning to brown. Add garlic and chopped mushrooms and sauté for 2 minutes or until garlic become quite fragrant. Add mushroom water and bring to a boil. Add contents of pan to simmering barley.

Sauté mushrooms lightly in 2 TBSP of olive oil until very lightly brown (use the same pan as above). When done, add to simmering barley.

Continue simmering soup until nicely thickened. Add liquid if it becomes too thick. When done, add salt & pepper to taste. Serve hot and garnish with pinch of chopped parsley.