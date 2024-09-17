Watch Now
National Voter Registration Day 2024: How to register to vote in Michigan

Tuesday, Sept. 19 is National Voter Registration Day, and voters in Michigan made it easier to register to vote throughout the state in 2018.

The state has a five-step process to register to vote in Michigan. You can register any time up to 8 p.m. on Election Day in-person, but if you're registering another way, you register at least 15 days before the election.

Here's the five-step process:

Step 1: Verify you are eligible

To be eligible, you must be:

  • A Michigan resident at the time you register and a resident of your city or township for at least 30 days when you vote.
  • A U.S. citizen
  • At least 18 years old when you vote
  • Not currently serving a jail or prison sentence
  • You can register when you are 17.5 years old but can't vote until you're 18.

Step 2: Fill out an application

You can register by any of these methods

  • Online at Michigan.gov/VoterRegistration
  • At a Secretary of State branch office
  • At your city or township clerk’s office or your county clerk’s office
  • At any state agency that provides public assistance or services to people with disabilities
  • By mailing in a completed voter registration application postmarked at least 15 days before the election; or,
  • Through a voter registration drive

Within 14 days before the election, all applications must be submitted to your local city or township clerk’s office in person.

Step 3: Submit your application

You can submit your application online, hand-deliver it in person or submit it via mail.

Step 4: City/Township clerk processes application

Your city or township clerk will send you a voter registration card upon processing your application. Keep it in your wallet or purse so you know where to go to cast your ballot. For directions and a map to your polling place, visit Michigan.gov/Vote.

Step 5: You're registered!

You can also check to see if you are registered by visiting the Michigan Voter Information site.

