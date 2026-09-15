National Voter Registration Day: How you can register to vote in Michigan

Tuesday, Sept. 15 is National Voter Registration Day, and voters in Michigan made it easier to register to vote throughout the state in 2026.

The state has a five-step process to register to vote in Michigan. You can register any time up to 8 p.m. on Election Day in-person, but if you're registering another way, you register at least 15 days before the election.

Here's the five-step process:

Step 1: Verify you are eligible

To be eligible, you must be:



A Michigan resident at the time you register

A U.S. citizen

At least 18 years old when you vote

Not currently serving a jail or prison sentence

You can register when you are 17.5 years old but can't vote until you're 18.

Step 2: Fill out an application

You can register by any of these methods



Online at Michigan.gov/VoterRegistration

At a Secretary of State branch office

At your city or township clerk’s office or your county clerk’s office

By mailing in a completed voter registration application postmarked at least 15 days before the election; or,

Through a voter registration drive

*Within 14 days of an election, voters must register to vote in person at their clerk’s office or satellite office and present proof of residency documentation.

Step 3: Submit your application

You can submit your application online, hand-deliver it in person or submit it via mail.

Step 4: City/Township clerk processes application

Your city or township clerk will send you a voter registration card upon processing your application. Keep it in your wallet or purse so you know where to go to cast your ballot. For directions and a map to your polling place, visit Michigan.gov/Vote.

Step 5: You're registered!

You can check your voter registration status here