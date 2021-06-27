EF-2 tornado in Port Austin rips roofs from homes, uproots trees and destroys barn

PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WXYZ) — An EF-2 tornado touched down in northern Huron County Saturday, reaching parts of Port Austin, according to a storm survey by the National Weather Service.

The tornado moved top speeds of 120 mph, and covered nearly 7 miles, and only lasted 11 minutes after touching down at 5:49 p.m.

The last tornado to hit Huron County was an EF-0 level on Nov. 6, 2015, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday's tornado caused damage to barns and outbuildings. It also damaged six homes and removed the roofs from three of those homes. A barn was completely destroyed, as well as two garages in the area.