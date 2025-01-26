National Weather Service issues Wind Advisory for Monday in Metro Detroit counties

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Monday for many Michigan counties, including ones in Metro Detroit.

The wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27., in the following counties:



Wayne

Oakland

Macomb

Washtenaw

Lenawee

Monroe

Lapeer

Livingston

St. Clair

Genesee

Shiawassee

Saginaw

Bay

Midland

The National Weather Service says Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. The gusty winds could also cause unsecured objects to be blown around, tree limbs to fall and NWS says a few power outages are expected.

Those strong winds could also make driving difficult tomorrow, so please proceed with caution.