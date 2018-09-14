National Weather Services Tweets haunting videos of Hurricane Florence damage

(WXYZ) - The National Weather Service for Newport and Morehead in North Carolina is tweeting out haunting images of flood damage as Hurricane Florence continues to pound the state.

Storm surges, punishing winds and rain are turning some towns into rushing rivers -- and the Category 1 hurricane is expected to crawl over parts of the Carolinas into the weekend, pounding some of the same areas over and over.

Photos: Hurricane Florence strikes along East Coast

Here’s a look a look at some of the damage.

Damage caused by #Florence observed this morning at Crows Nest Marina in Atlantic Beach, NC. @CarteretCoGov



Photo courtesy of @WRAL pic.twitter.com/gKdqrfezpV — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 14, 2018