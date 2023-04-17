National Work Zone Awareness Week kicks off Monday; here are safe driving tips

(WXYZ) — As we approach construction season throughout the country, National Work Zone Awareness Week looks to encourage safe driving through highway work zones.

The week kicks off Monday, April 17 and lasts through Friday, April 21, and it was started in 1997 by a group of Virginia Department of Transportation staff members.

Included in the week is National Go Orange Day, which will happen on Wednesday, April 19, where people are encouraged to wear orange to support road workers.

Below you'll find safe driving tips from the Michigan Department of Transportation.



Expect Changes – Normal speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may change, and workers, vehicles, or equipment may enter without warning.

Normal speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may change, and workers, vehicles, or equipment may enter without warning. Minimize Distractions – Dedicate your full attention to the road. Avoid using phones or other distracting behaviors while driving in a work zone.

Dedicate your full attention to the road. Avoid using phones or other distracting behaviors while driving in a work zone. Obey Workers & Signs – Crews know what is best for moving traffic safely in work zones. Follow all signs and instructions to merge, slow down, or stop.

Crews know what is best for moving traffic safely in work zones. Follow all signs and instructions to merge, slow down, or stop. Don't Speed/Tailgate – Fines double for speeding in a Michigan work zone, so slow down. Keep a safe distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you.

Fines double for speeding in a Michigan work zone, so slow down. Keep a safe distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you. Pay Attention – Vehicles may slow, stop, or change lanes unexpectedly in a work zone. Watch for brake lights and be prepared to react to traffic.

Vehicles may slow, stop, or change lanes unexpectedly in a work zone. Watch for brake lights and be prepared to react to traffic. Be Patient & Calm – Work zones are not there to inconvenience you. They are necessary to improve our roads and make your future drive better.

Michigan laws and penalties

The State of Michigan also has tougher penalties and laws when it comes to driving in construction zones. The state doubled the fines for speeding in work zones in 1997.

In 2002, they also increased the number of points assessed for speeding in a work zone. Now, it's 3 points for speeding 10 mph or less, 4 points for speeding 11-15 mph over the limit, and 5 points for more than 15 mph over the limit.

The state also has what they call Andy's Law, which is named for 19-year-old Andrew Lefko, who was left paralyzed after being hit while working on I-275 in metro Detroit. It took effect in 2001, and was strengthened in 2003 and broadened in 2008.

Now, under the newest update, fines of up to $7,500 and 15 years in jail are possible for motorists who injure or kill anyone in a road construction zone.