National Work Zone Awareness Week: These changes have made after the deaths of road workers

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — This November will mark five years since Nick Sada and Dayvon Rose were killed by a drunk driver while working on I-94 in Michigan in Ypsilanti. Both were just 23 years old.

WXYZ

WXYZ

"I do what I can to just mention him, and mention Dayvon, and what happened, wherever I go," said Danyelle Sada, Nick's sister.

National Work Zone Awareness Week serves as a reminder of the dangers faced by construction workers who risk their lives to improve our roads. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, 16 people lost their lives in work zones last year, including three construction workers.

Danyelle knows the pain of losing a loved one all too well. She shared the heartbreaking moment she learned about her brother's death.

"I called him, he didn't answer, and I was just sort of in shock like no this is a misunderstanding for sure," she said. "It didn't hit me until I flew home for the vigil, and I saw Nick and Dayvon's pictures on everyone's sweatshirts, that was just a scene I'll never forget."

Since their deaths, Michigan has implemented several safety changes.

Construction crews can no longer work at night with just barrels for protection. Instead, concrete barriers must be in place or freeways need to be closed down completely.

In December, a new law was signed allowing cameras in construction zones, though implementation will take time.

I reached out to MDOT for an update on cameras in work zones

“It won’t be in 2025 — and even 2026 construction season would be a challenge to have the system developed and in place — but it is a priority for our department," MDOT said.

Michigan State Police Director Col. James F. Grady II says the cameras will be a valuable tool.

WXYZ

"Cameras can help us too with investigations. Oftentimes, when traffic crashes take place, we are not there to see them," he said.

The state police are collaborating with MDOT on safety initiatives.

"We are working with MDOT, and anybody that wants to come up with a new way to hopefully get people to slow down and make sure they adhere and follow the laws here in the state of Michigan," Grady said.

Danyelle has transformed her grief into purpose, switching from studying fashion in New York City to earning an associate's degree in criminal justice. She's now studying criminology at Fresno State University in California.

"I just want to tell the story over and over, so that maybe someone, something that is said can help someone in some way," she said.

The driver who killed Nick and Dayvon was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison as part of a plea deal and will not be eligible for parole until 2032.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

