'Real Housewife' arrested in Florida

Luann de Lesseps
PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A cast member of a popular "reality" show has been arrested in Palm Beach, Florida.
Luann de Lesseps, 52, was arrested early Sunday. de Lesseps is featured on The Real Housewives of New York City television show, which airs on Bravo.
She is charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence, and threatening a public servant.
de Lesseps appeared before a judge Sunday morning and was released.
