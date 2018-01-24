2 killed in shooting at Burger King parking lot in Tennessee

Cloudy
HI: 31°
LO: 22°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two people were killed in a shooting near a fast food restaurant in Davidson County, Tennessee.
The shooting call came from a Burger King on the 2300 block of Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch around 6:18 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said the shooting appeared to be the result of a drug deal in the fast food restaurant's parking lot.
Police said the two men involved were in a Toyota Camry in the parking lot when they fatal shot each other. They have been identified as 26-year-old Marcus Lee and 20-year-old Ronnie Tunstill.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.