2 players offer to buy unvaccinated Buffalo fans tickets

Two members of the Buffalo Bills football team are making a controversial move.

Cole Beasley and Reid Ferguson offered to buy unvaccinated fans tickets to away games.

The move came after the Bills announced fans would be required to show proof of vaccination at home games.

Beasley replied to a person on Twitter who said they had planned to travel from Albuquerque, New Mexico to Buffalo, New York to watch a game, but will now have to sell their tickets because they are not vaccinated.

"If you find an away game you are able to go to then I will buy the tickets for you guys," Beasley said.

Ferguson replied to a similar comment from a fan who said they couldn't attend a home game due to the new rules at the stadium.

"If you can find your way to an away game this year, tix are on me," he said.

Beasley previously revealed he is not vaccinated. He said he didn't feel there was enough information about the vaccine to persuade him to get vaccinated.