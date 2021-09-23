3.3M newborn loungers recalled due to suffocation hazard after 8 infants die

More than 3 million newborn loungers are being recalled due to a suffocation hazard that is linked to the deaths of eight infants, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The Boppy Company announced the recall of its Original Newborn Loungers, Preferred Newborn Loungers, and Pottery Barn Kids Newborn Loungers on Thursday.

The CPSC says there have been eight reports of infant deaths associated with recalled loungers and the hazard they pose. Officials say the deaths occurred between Dec. 2015 and June 2020.

The infants reportedly suffocated after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the loungers and were found on their side or on their stomach, according to officials.

Boppy sold about 3.3 million of the recalled loungers in a variety of colors and fashions at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers across the U.S. and online, including Pottery Barn Kids, Target, and Walmart and online at Amazon.com. Boppy also distributed about 35,000 in Canada.

The recalled loungers were sold from Jan. 2004 through Sept. 2021 for between $30 and $44. They measure about 23 inches long, 22 inches wide, and 7 inches high.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for a refund. You can contact the company toll-free at 800-416-1355 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.boppy.com. On the website, click “Recall & Safety Alert” for more information.

CPSC emphasizes that the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet, or play yard. The commission says parents and caregivers should never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment. And babies should always be placed to sleep on their backs.

“These types of incidents are heartbreaking,” said Acting CPSC Chairman Robert S. Adler. “Loungers and pillow-like products are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation. Since we know that infants sleep so much of the time – even in products not intended for sleep – and since suffocation can happen so quickly, these Boppy lounger products are simply too risky to remain on the market.”

“We are devastated to hear of these tragedies,” a spokesperson for Boppy commented. “Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers, and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions and the risks associated with unsafe sleep practices for infants. The lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use.”