64-year-old Ohio man helps neighbor by fending off intruder

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A 64-year-old Painesville Township, Ohio resident was hailed as a hero after authorities say he stopped a man who chased a mother and her two children from their home after he allegedly broke in.

Police said the resident, Thomas Jones, opened his door after he heard his neighbor pounding on it and yelling for help.

According to authorities, Jones' neighbor and her two children had just run from their house after a 30-year-old man allegedly forced his way into their home through the back door. The suspect chased the woman into her bedroom and then laid down on the floor claiming someone was trying to kill him, police said.

The woman was able to escape the bedroom and run from the residence with her 5 and 7-year-old children and call 911.

Listen to the 911 call below. Warning: The call contains graphic language.

A short time later, the suspect came across the street and onto the porch in an attempt to gain entry to the house where the woman and her children took shelter.

Jones and the suspect fought until deputies arrived, at which time the 30-year-old was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Bobby Collier, of East Jackson Street, Painesville.

Police said Collier had an active warrant out for a parole violation. It also appeared that he was under the influence of an unknown drug.

Collier was charged with aggravated burglary, burglary, assault, criminal damaging, and aggravated trespass.

Jones later told the sheriff's department, he "only did what anyone would do."

The sheriff's department said they "commend Thomas Jones for his selfless act and thank him for his outstanding efforts."