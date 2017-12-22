A look back at the celebrities who died in 2017

12:06 PM, Dec 22, 2017

From comedy to music, from the small screen to the big screen, the World said good bye to a number of talented celebrities. 

The music industry was particularly hard hit in 2017. From Gregg Allman, to Fats Domino, Chuck Berry, Tom Petty, Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington, a lot of talent was lost this year. In the case of Petty and Bennington, they were still active musicians, in the midst of touring. 

Click HERE to see a full list of celebrities who passed away this year.

 

