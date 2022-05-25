Watch
Abbott plant that produces formula to reopen June 4

Michael Conroy/AP
Baby formula is displayed on the shelves of a grocery store in Carmel, Ind., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 9:26 PM, May 24, 2022
An Abbott plant in Michigan that closed in February due to possible contamination is expected to reopen June 4.

On May 19 Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf told lawmakers the Sturgis, Michigan plant could reopen in one to two weeks.

Califf testified to House Appropriations Committee as lawmakers questioned him on the infant formula shortage occurring throughout the U.S. The Abbott plant’s closure has been cited among the reasons for a shortage in formula.

Abbott issued a recall and closed the facility after two infants died and two others were treated for cronobacter. Abbott said cronobacter was discovered in the plant, but not in areas that would come in contact with the formula.

While he said the FDA is “working tirelessly” to end the shortage, Califf said the U.S. is one disaster away from this shortage happening again.

