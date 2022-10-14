ACT standardized test scores hit record lows not seen in decades

Standardized ACT scores have hit a record low not seen in decades.

Data for the test, which is taken during the process for college admissions in the United States, showed that college-aged students scored their lowest averages in over 30 years, CNN reported.

A spokesperson for the organization behind the ACT said the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to blame.

Remote learning and overall patterns of disconnectedness in the months of lockdowns and Zoom calls could be significant contributing factors.

Students preparing for college would have experienced remote learning and lockdowns during their sophomore, junior, and senior high-school years.

The scores appear to coincide with low test scores from elementary-aged students as well, who were also learning remotely.

Average scores for children around nine years old reflected the most significant drop in reading ability since the 1990s.