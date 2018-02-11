Actress Katherine Heigl helps 12 rescued Pomeranians

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 4:06AM EST expiring February 11 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saint Clair
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 4:06AM EST expiring February 11 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 4:06AM EST expiring February 11 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
LAS VEGAS — After an animal foundation in Nevada nursed Pomerianians who had previously lived at a puppy mill back to health, they were made available for adoption.
One of those dogs ended up in the home of a famous actress and animal lover.
A couple of months ago a UHaul truck was found abandoned by the side of the road in Las Vegas. When police officers opened the truck they found over 160 Pomeranians shoved 2 to 3 in crates only big enough for one dog. They were left with no food. No water. No fresh air. pic.twitter.com/DuBVp4v7PX
One of them found his home with me...meet the newest member of the Kelley family Sergeant General Major Sir. Named for his commanding and in charge personality. We like to call him Sergeant Snuggles...he is not amused by this nickname. 😏❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/CWMGID0sQX
Heigl, who is also the mother of three children, lives on a ranch in Utah filled with cats, goats, pigs, donkeys, chickens and other dogs.
Heigl and her mother Nancy also run The Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, which is a nonprofit animal welfare organization. The foundation apparently adopted 12 of the rescued dogs and has found homes for all of them.
As noted in Heigl’s tweet, all of the dogs have been adopted by people who were struck by their story.
Heigl’s breakout role was as Dr. Isobel Stevens on the popular television show “Grey’s Anatomy.” She won an Emmy for the role in 2007. Her most popular movies include “Knocked Up,” “27 Dresses,” and “Life As We Know It."