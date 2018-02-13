Ohio man, 27, facing charges after leading police on chase with 5-year-old son in car
WEWS
2:03 PM, Feb 12, 2018
38 mins ago
Share Article
AKRON, Ohio - A 27-year-old Ohio man is facing charges after he allegedly led police on a chase with his 5-year-old son in the car.
Police say Jemar J. Simmons, of Akron, even threw a handgun out the window during the chase.
Officers tried to pull Simmons over last week after he was seen making an improper turn.
Instead, he led officers on a brief chase.
During the chase, he threw a gun out the window. Police say they found marijuana in his possession.
Simmons was charged with having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with order of police officer, possession of marijuana and endangering children.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.