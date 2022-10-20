American Airlines reportedly ditching some first-class seats

American Airlines is reportedly removing first-class cabins and replacing them with business-class seats on international flights.

CNN reports that American's Chief Commercial Officer Vasu Raja told investors that "first class will not exist" on those flights because there's a lack of demand for the seats. An airline spokesperson clarified Raja's comments to The Hill, saying he was only referring to the Flagship First program.

It's billed as the airline's "most exclusive" accommodations with seats that lie back and "chef-inspired" dining options on international flights. There is no change to domestic. flights.

American Airlines released its third-quarter earnings on Thursday. It reported a record quarterly revenue of $13.5 billion.

“Demand remains strong and it’s clear that customers in the U.S. and other parts of the world continue to value air travel and the ability to reconnect post-pandemic," said American’s CEO Robert Isom.