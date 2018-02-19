Anthony Borges: 15-year-old boy survives being shot 5 times at Parkland school

Scott Sutton
7:30 AM, Feb 19, 2018
2 hours ago

Anthony Borges

Broward County Sheriff's Office

PARKLAND, Fla. - A student who was severely injured in last week's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School remains hospitalized after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel posted a photo Sunday of him visiting 15-year-old Anthony Borges.

The sheriff's office tweeted a photo and message that said Anthony was shot five times and will need more surgeries while he recovers.

The 19-year-old suspected gunman, Nikolas Cruz, faces 17 counts of premeditated murder.  

As of Saturday morning, five victims remain hospitalized from the shooting. 

 

